First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,092 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

