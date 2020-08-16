First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.14 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.