First Hawaiian Bank Invests $358,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 481,592 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 254,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,821,000.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.81.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

