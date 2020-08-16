First Hawaiian Bank Has $477,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NYSE:DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

