First Hawaiian Bank Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

NYSE STZ opened at $176.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 978.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

