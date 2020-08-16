First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $33.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.