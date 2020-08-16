First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $215.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.