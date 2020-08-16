First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

THFF opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 64,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

