First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

