First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 458.38% from the company’s current price.

HRTH stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

First Acceptance Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

