Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

EPD opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

