Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.