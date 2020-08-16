Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 68 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $153.64 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

