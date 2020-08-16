Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 671 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.