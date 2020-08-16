Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 583 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

