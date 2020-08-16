Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,860 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,270,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,653,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 24.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,526,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,498,000 after purchasing an additional 682,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302,798 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

