Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,367 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $232.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

