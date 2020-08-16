Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,639 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

