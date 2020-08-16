Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,021 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

