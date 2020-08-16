Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,156 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 49.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $45,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,387. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

