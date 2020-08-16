Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

