Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

AVB stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

