Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

