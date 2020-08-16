Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

