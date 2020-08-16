Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 139.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2,032.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 109.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $378.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.94. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

