Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $830.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.14 and its 200 day moving average is $674.24. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

