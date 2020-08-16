Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 323.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

