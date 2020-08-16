Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,187 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

