Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

