Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

