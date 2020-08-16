Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,917 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 18,198.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.