Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 390 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

