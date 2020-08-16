Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

