Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 26,398 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

