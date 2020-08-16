Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.13.

NYSE:RACE opened at $194.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

