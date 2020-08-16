Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock opened at $313.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.95. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $481.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $15.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.89 by ($1.63). Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.