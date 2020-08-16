Faceter 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $10.39. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $569,640.01 and approximately $54.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.28 or 0.05886869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

