Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $99,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,941.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

