Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 85% higher against the dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.09 or 0.05895531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,350 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

