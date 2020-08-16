Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.57 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 83.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 255.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

