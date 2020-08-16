Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.57 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.