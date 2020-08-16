EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EDRY stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.27.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.58). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

