EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
