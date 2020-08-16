EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.