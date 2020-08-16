Envision Solar International’s (EVSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSI opened at $12.96 on Friday. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envision Solar International during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

