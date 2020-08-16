Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSI opened at $12.96 on Friday. Envision Solar International has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

