Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet cut Entravision Communication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

EVC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

