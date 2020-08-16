Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

