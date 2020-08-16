Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Endava by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 924,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Endava by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 469,383 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 399,764 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 381,641 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,156,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

