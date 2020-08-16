eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EMAN stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

