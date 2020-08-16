Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.94.

EKSO stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 156.16% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

